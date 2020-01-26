Wall collapses, killing two in Dhaka’s Keraniganj

The deceased are ‘Babu’, 23, and ‘Rahim’, 7.

Two others - ‘Rubel’, 28, and Harun Shikder, 65, - were also injured in the accident on Sunday afternoon.

The boundary wall collapsed when workers were digging a hole to build another wall next to it at Gopapar, said Ramananda Sarker, an additional superintendent of police

The adult victims were labourers working at the site while the child was passing by, he told bdnews24.com.

Police arrested the owner of the land, he added.