Wall collapses, killing two in Dhaka’s Keraniganj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2020 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 09:53 PM BdST
A man and a 7-year-old boy have died after a wall collapsed on them in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.
The deceased are ‘Babu’, 23, and ‘Rahim’, 7.
Two others - ‘Rubel’, 28, and Harun Shikder, 65, - were also injured in the accident on Sunday afternoon.
The boundary wall collapsed when workers were digging a hole to build another wall next to it at Gopapar, said Ramananda Sarker, an additional superintendent of police
The adult victims were labourers working at the site while the child was passing by, he told bdnews24.com.
Police arrested the owner of the land, he added.
