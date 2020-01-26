Home > Bangladesh

Two die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 12:25 PM BdST

Two auto-rickshaw passengers have been killed and five others injured after a truck ploughed into the vehicle in Mymensingh’s Muktagacha Upazila.

The incident occured on the Mymensingh-Tangail highway in the Upazila's Notun Bazar at 8:30 am on Sunday, said Nasir Uddin, in-charge of Muktagacha Fire Station.

The full identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately but one of them is believed to be a 40-year-old engineer of Madhupur municipality in Tangail while the other other is a woman in her mid-50s, according to the authorities.

“A Tangail-bound truck rammed into a Mymensingh-bound auto-rickshaw, killing two passengers on the spot,” said Nasir.

The injured have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The bodies are currently in the custody of Muktagacha police, Nasir said.

