Two die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh

The incident occured on the Mymensingh-Tangail highway in the Upazila's Notun Bazar at 8:30 am on Sunday, said Nasir Uddin, in-charge of Muktagacha Fire Station.

The full identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately but one of them is believed to be a 40-year-old engineer of Madhupur municipality in Tangail while the other other is a woman in her mid-50s, according to the authorities.

“A Tangail-bound truck rammed into a Mymensingh-bound auto-rickshaw, killing two passengers on the spot,” said Nasir.

The injured have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The bodies are currently in the custody of Muktagacha police, Nasir said.