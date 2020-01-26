Home > Bangladesh

Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2020 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 10:43 AM BdST

Morshed Alam, a suspect in the murders of 31 fishermen, has been killed in an alleged shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB in Chattogram.

The gunfight occurred early on Sunday morning in the Lotmoni Pahar area of Banshkhali Upazila’s Banigram, said RAB-7 Assistant Director ASP Tarek Aziz.

RAB said that the 35-year-old Morshed stood accused in at least 31 cases, including charges of murder, robbery and piracy.

Alam was the lone suspect in the 2012 killing of 31 fishermen, who were thrown overboard from a trawler in the Bay of Bengal.

ASP Tarek told bdnews24.com that a RAB patrol unit was dispatched to the Lotmoni Pahar area after law enforcers received a tip that Morshed and his accomplices were meeting there.

“Morshed and his accomplices noted the presence of RAB and opened fire. RAB retaliated. At one point in the shootout, Morshed’s men began to flee. Morshed’s body was recovered from the scene after the gunfight and had bullet wounds.”

RAB recovered several firearms, bullets and sharp weapons from the scene, he added.

