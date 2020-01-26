Home > Bangladesh

Suspect Mojnu’s DNA matches samples from DU student rape evidence

Published: 26 Jan 2020 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 01:18 AM BdST

The DNA of Mojnu, the lone suspect in the alleged rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola, has matched samples from evidence.

Police’s Detective Branch, which is investigating the case, received the DNA test report from the Criminal Investigation Department on Jan 21, DB Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

“His DNA matched the samples we collected from evidence,” he said.

Sheikh Nazmul Alam, a deputy inspector general of police at CID, also said Mojnu’s involvement was found in DNA tests.

The charge-sheet was almost ready and police were only waiting for another medical report, Moshiur said.

AKM Nasir Uddin, a director of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said they would hand the report to the police soon.

According to the case filed by the victim’s father, Mojnu dragged the Dhaka University student to a roadside bush near the golf club at Kurmitola on Jan 5 evening and raped her there when she mistakenly got off a bus while going to a friend’s house.

Amid protests on the campus, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him three days later by tracking the mobile phone he stole from the victim.

Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.

