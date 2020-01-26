Mahbub Talukdar says his wings clipped, no level playing field exists within EC
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2020 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 07:07 PM BdST
Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has alleged that there is no level playing field within the Election Commission ahead of the Dhaka city polls slated for Feb 1.
Mahbub, who criticised the roles of the EC several times in the past, made the claim at a media briefing at the commission's headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Sunday.
He also alleged his wings have been clipped.
“My proposals were not accepted in the commission meetings due to a lack of majority support. But the commission should consider the merits of a proposal. My capacity to address various issues has also been curbed. There is no level playing field within the Election Commission,” he said.
“We should protect the independence and dignity of the commission and our works should reflect this,” he added.
According to Mahbub, election officials have not held discussions to address the complaints filed by political parties or candidates regarding the Dhaka city polls.
“The Election Commission will not be able to discharge its responsibility of holding free and fair elections if the discontent behind the complaints comes to the fore.”
“It is not taking required measures surrounding the city corporation elections. Since the announcement of the schedule on Dec 22, three meetings have taken place but the alleged violations of the code of conduct were not discussed in any of them.”
Another meeting is scheduled for Jan 28 and the city corporation elections is not on the agenda for that meeting either, Mahbub said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- College teacher gets death for murder in Barguna
- Nobel laureate Yunus gets bail in Grameen Communications case
- Hasina flags off rail, road and water projects
- Two die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Suspect Mojnu’s DNA matches samples from DU student rape evidence
- RAB arrests four over rape of teenager in Gazipur
- Two Khulna University students arrested for ‘militant links’
- 3 of a family killed as bus crushes auto-rickshaw in Barguna
- Woman burnt by Mirpur slum fire dies in hospital
Most Read
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus toll hits 41
- RAB arrests four over rape of teenager in Gazipur
- Suspect Mojnu’s DNA matches samples from DU student rape evidence
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
- Two Khulna University students arrested for ‘militant links’
- Quader praises women drivers at BRAC certificate ceremony
- More than 2,000 now infected with coronavirus; 56 dead in China
- India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week