Mahbub Talukdar says his wings clipped, no level playing field exists within EC

Mahbub, who criticised the roles of the EC several times in the past, made the claim at a media briefing at the commission's headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Sunday.

He also alleged his wings have been clipped.

“My proposals were not accepted in the commission meetings due to a lack of majority support. But the commission should consider the merits of a proposal. My capacity to address various issues has also been curbed. There is no level playing field within the Election Commission,” he said.

“We should protect the independence and dignity of the commission and our works should reflect this,” he added.

According to Mahbub, election officials have not held discussions to address the complaints filed by political parties or candidates regarding the Dhaka city polls.

“The Election Commission will not be able to discharge its responsibility of holding free and fair elections if the discontent behind the complaints comes to the fore.”

“It is not taking required measures surrounding the city corporation elections. Since the announcement of the schedule on Dec 22, three meetings have taken place but the alleged violations of the code of conduct were not discussed in any of them.”

Another meeting is scheduled for Jan 28 and the city corporation elections is not on the agenda for that meeting either, Mahbub said in a statement.