Home > Bangladesh

Hasina flags off rail, road and water projects

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 01:04 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a series of development projects involving rail transport, road communications and water supply systems.

She inaugurated the projects via video conference at Ganabhaban on Sunday. 

The railway projects include the 'Jamalpur Express' inter-city train service on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge West-Tarakandi-Jamalpur route, ‘Dhalarchar Express’ on the Dhalarchar-Pabna-Rajshahi route, the extension of Rajbari Express' Faridpur route and overhauling the fleets of Udayan and Paharika Express train on the Chattogram-Sylhet route.

She launched two PC girder bridges over the Titas River in Brahmanbaria and Kaliganga River in Manikganj along with the ‘Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant’ developed by Chattogram WASA and Khulna WASA's ‘Bangabandhu Water Treatment Plant’.

Hasina also unveiled a new mobile app for Palli Sanchay Bank's digital financial service ‘Palli Lenden’ and a 12-hour programme produced by the state-run BTV's Chattogram centre.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Yunus gets bail in another case

File Photo

PM flags off rail, road projects

 2 die in Mymensingh crash

Suspected killer of 31 dies in ‘shootout’

Representative image

3 die in Barguna road crash

The RAB on Wednesday presented before the media 'Mojnu', 30, the lone suspect arrested over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Mojnu’s DNA matches rape evidence samples

Girl raped in Gazipur; 4 held

2 university students held for ‘militant links’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.