College teacher gets death for murder in Barguna

Barguna's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman announced the verdict on Sunday.

The recipient of the death penalty, identified as Alamgir Hossain Polash, is a lecturer of Ghatbaria Ideal College. He is the son of Abdul Latif Hawlader, a resident of Basanda village in Patuakhali's Mirzaganj Upazila.

His brother-in-law Mainul Ahsan Biplab Talukder was jailed for life in the case. He practised law in Barguna.

The court also handed a 7-year jail sentence to their accomplice, identified only as Alamgir.

All the convicts were in court to hear the verdict.

Public Prosecutor Mostafizur Rahman Babul, citing the case dossier, said Polash was having an affair with a student from another college. He later brought her to Biplab's home and murdered her on Oct 22, 2017. They later chopped up the body into pieces and hid it in a drum.

Police later recovered the body parts from the drum and arrested Polash on suspicion of murder. The law enforcement agency as plaintiff later started a murder case with Amtoli Police Station.

Polash later gave a confessional statement to court, based on which, police pressed formal charges against him, Biplab, Riyaz and a woman, who was subsequently acquitted in the case.