Woman burnt by Mirpur slum fire dies in hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST
A woman who suffered burns in a devastating fire at a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur has succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
The victim, identified as Parveen Akhter, 35, died during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7 am on Saturday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.
Parveen was admitted to DMCH's burns unit with 90 percent burns on her body sustained in the fire at the Chalantika slum early Friday, said Bachchu, citing doctors.
She used to work as a domestic help for many households in the city.
Parveen was rescued by fire fighters from the slum and rushed to DMHC along with another wounded victim 'Shahidul', who was taken to Islami Bank Hospital.
The fire -- the second at the slum in the space of five months -- gutted around 377 shanties. A five-member panel has been formed to look into the incident.
WARNING:
