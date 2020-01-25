Home > Bangladesh

Woman burnt by Mirpur slum fire dies in hospital

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST

A woman who suffered burns in a devastating fire at a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur has succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The victim, identified as Parveen Akhter, 35, died during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7 am on Saturday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

Parveen was admitted to DMCH's burns unit with 90 percent burns on her body sustained in the fire at the Chalantika slum early Friday, said Bachchu, citing doctors.

She used to work as a domestic help for many households in the city.

Parveen was rescued by fire fighters from the slum and rushed to DMHC along with another wounded victim 'Shahidul', who was taken to Islami Bank Hospital.

The fire -- the second at the slum in the space of five months -- gutted around 377 shanties. A five-member panel has been formed to look into the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu

RAB destroys poppy fields in Bandarban

Fire guts Chattogram slum

Another man lynched in Jashore

3 die Habiganj bus crash

Mirpur slum burns again

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, addresses a news conference at the capital’s Le Méridien hotel on Thursday, ending her 5-day official visit to Bangladesh. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

China must seek Rohingya justice: Yanghee Lee

3 acquitted in ‘Islam Bitorko’ book case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.