RAB arrests four over rape of teenager in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2020 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 09:11 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four suspects with ties to the gang-rape of a teenager in Gazipur.
The RAB conducted operations in Rajbari and Mymensingh on Friday to arrest the suspects, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.
The arrestees are Shorif Hossain, 18, from Kishoreganj, Imran Hasan Sujon, 19, from Mymensingh, Sharif Uddin Molla, 20, from Gazipur and a 16-year-old suspect from Mymensingh who allegedly plotted the assault.
They raped the girl at Nayanpur of Sreepur Upazila after calling her to a birthday party and drugging her on Jan 15, according to a case filed by her mother with Sreepur police under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
One of the arrestees confessed to recording the incident on his mobile phone and circulating the video on Facebook, RAB-1 commander Abdullah Al Mamun said.
WARNING:
