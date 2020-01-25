3 of a family killed as bus crushes auto-rickshaw in Barguna

Four others were injured in the accident which took place on a highway next to AK School around 11 am on Saturday, according to Amtoli Police OC Abul Bashar Khan.

The dead have been identified as Nupur Begum, a resident of Raoga village in Amtoli’s Haldia Union, her son ‘Hasib’ and her niece ‘Lamiya’.

They were returning Amtoli from Gazipur on an auto-rickshaw when a bus travelling in the opposite direction ploughed into the vehicle, according to the OC. The injured have been admitted to Amtoli Hospital.

Police have confiscated the bus but its driver managed to flee, said OC Abul.