RAB destroys poppy fields in Bandarban

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 02:36 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has destroyed four poppy fields in Bandarban's Ruma Upazila.

It came after a raid in the Upazila's Keokradong between 7 am and 12 pm on Friday, said RAB-7 chief Moshiur Rahman.

No arrests were made in the course of the raid.

Poppies were being cultivated across seven acres of land deep inside the forest in Keokradong, said the RAB official. The owners of the farm aimed to export poppies abroad illegally.

RAB recovered around 60kg of poppy nectar from the four fields, said Moshiur. Later, the elite police unit torched the fields and the nectar

Law enforcers have launched a search for the owner of the farm and a case will be started in connection with the matter, he added.    

