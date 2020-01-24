Hasina, new AL commitee pay tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungiparha
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 05:24 PM BdST
Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina led her party's new committee in paying tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave in Gopalganj’s Tungiparha.
The prime minister was accorded a 'guard of honour' by the armed forces as she paid homage to her father Bangabandhu at 1 pm on Friday.
The central leaders later participated in a special prayer session held at the mosque in Bangabandhu Mausoleum, said Tungiparha Awami League General Secretary Sheikh Abul Bashar.
The helicopter carrying the Bangladesh leader landed at Tungiparha Upazila Complex at 11:10 am as central and local leaders of the Awami League gathered to receive Hasina upon her arrival.
The prime minister later travelled to the Bangabandhu Mausoleum by road.
