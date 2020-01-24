Bangladesh Biman plane hijacker Polash acted alone: police probe
Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 04:23 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 04:23 AM BdST
A police investigation into the hijacking of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane last year has found no other person than the slain suspect involved with the incident.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Counterterrorism Unit submitted a 308-page final report to the court on Thursday seeking an end to the case proceedings.
Inspector Rajesh Barua, who investigated the case, told bdnews24.com that he recorded statements of 79 witnesses.
They included the crew members of the plane, passengers, law enforcers, besides the family members, friends and relatives of the lone suspect, Palash Ahmed.
Rajesh also attached security camera footage, audio tapes of conversations between the pilot and the control room and cartridges recovered from the scene.
On Feb 24 last year, an attempt was made to seize a Chattogram-bound Boeing-737 jet from Dhaka in mid-air.
After two tense hours, the hijacker died in a commando operation in Shah Amanat International Airport.
He was later identified as Polash, an ex-husband of film actress Shamsur Nahar Shimla.
The “gun” he wielded at the passengers and crew was a fake one, forensic tests confirmed.
The “suicide vest” was also a fake thing made of batteries, wires and tapes, police said.
The motive of his bid to hijack the plane was not clear but officials said he demanded to speak to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina “about his wife” while holding the pilot at “gun” point.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government cancels Daily Sangram enlistment for glorifying war criminal
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangladesh tribunal acquits three of charges of hurting religious sentiment in book
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged BSF firing in Naogaon border
- ICJ ruling on Myanmar Rohingya a victory for humanity, says Bangladesh
- Bangladesh makes ‘insignificant’ gains on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- Man dies after bus hits rickshaw-van in Dhaka's Motijheel
- Angry mob lynches man on suspicion of cattle theft in Jashore
- BRAC Bank executive among two jailed for embezzling Tk 11m
- Hasina says no one is above the law as she defends Baul singer arrest
Most Read
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- Hasina says no one is above the law as she defends Baul singer arrest
- Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
- Bank directors alone have borrowed Tk 1.73 trillion
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- E-passport marks another step forward for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Rohingya genocide case
- BRAC Bank executive among two jailed for embezzling Tk 11m
- The freshwater giants are dying