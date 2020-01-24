Another man lynched on suspicion of theft in Jashore
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 11:29 AM BdST
A man has been beaten to death by an angry mob on suspicion of theft in Jashore's Abhaynagar Upazila.
The incident took place in the Upazila's Shubharara Mathparha early Friday, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammed Touhidul Islam.
The dead man was identified as Iliyas Sheikh, 40, the son of the village's Hakim Sheikh.
It marks the third incident of lynching in the district in the last fortnight, leaving five people dead in the process.
According to ASP Touhidul, a few locals detained Iliyas in the area around 4 am for allegedly stealing a van. At one point, their anger over the matter boiled over into violence as Iliyas was beaten to death on the spot.
Informed of the matter, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a morgue for autopsy. The law enforcement agency are pursuing legal measures against those involved in the incident, said Touhidul.
The incident came a day after a man was beaten to death in Jashore's Jhikargacha Upazila on suspicion of cattle theft. A similar incident occurred against three people in Abhaynagar Upazila's Prembag village on Jan 13.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed, five injured as bus overturns in Habiganj
- Another man lynched on suspicion of theft in Jashore
- Another fire ravages Mirpur's Chalantika slum
- Bangladesh Biman plane hijacker Polash acted alone: police probe
- China must seek justice for Rohingya to emerge as a global leader: Yanghee Lee
- World Court ruling breathes new hope into Rohingya - end of persecution
- Government cancels Daily Sangram enlistment for glorifying war criminal
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangladesh tribunal acquits three of charges of hurting religious sentiment in book
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged BSF firing in Naogaon border
Most Read
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2019 literature awards
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- Bangladesh makes ‘insignificant’ gains on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- More vegetables, doctor's visits for Shanghai elderly looking to beat virus