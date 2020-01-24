Home > Bangladesh

Another man lynched on suspicion of theft in Jashore

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 11:29 AM BdST

A man has been beaten to death by an angry mob on suspicion of theft in Jashore's Abhaynagar Upazila.
The incident took place in the Upazila's Shubharara Mathparha early Friday, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammed Touhidul Islam.

The dead man was identified as Iliyas Sheikh, 40, the son of the village's Hakim Sheikh.

It marks the third incident of lynching in the district in the last fortnight, leaving five people dead in the process.

According to ASP Touhidul, a few locals detained Iliyas in the area around 4 am for allegedly stealing a van. At one point, their anger over the matter boiled over into violence as Iliyas was beaten to death on the spot.

Informed of the matter, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a morgue for autopsy. The law enforcement agency are pursuing legal measures against those involved in the incident, said Touhidul.

The incident came a day after a man was beaten to death in Jashore's Jhikargacha Upazila on suspicion of cattle theft. A similar incident occurred against three people in Abhaynagar Upazila's Prembag village on Jan 13.

