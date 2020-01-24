Home > Bangladesh

Another fire ravages Mirpur's Chalantika slum

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 10:59 AM BdST

A fire has swept through a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur-7, five months after another blaze gutted over 2,000 shanties in the same settlement.

The fire broke out at around 4:15 am on Friday, according to the fire service.

Later, 15 units of the fire service put out the flames after over an hour's efforts around 5:45 am, said Russel Sikdar, duty officer of the fire service's control room.

But the dumping work at the scene went on for some time afterwards, according to Lima Khanam, another official of the control room.

A large number of shanties were destroyed in the incident, she said. But the authorities are yet to put a figure on the financial losses caused by the fire.

The fire service has convened a five-strong panel to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

A massive fire raged through the Chalantika slum, stretching from Mirpur's Chalantika intersection to Rupnagar Residential Area, on Aug 16, 2019.

It destroyed almost all of 2,000-2,500 shanties and injured at least four people.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mirpur slum burns again

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, addresses a news conference at the capital’s Le Méridien hotel on Thursday, ending her 5-day official visit to Bangladesh. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

China must seek Rohingya justice: Yanghee Lee

3 acquitted in ‘Islam Bitorko’ book case

Bangladeshi dies in ‘BSF firing’

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

ICJ ruling a victory for humanity: FM

Bangladesh gains on corruption index

Man lynched by mob in Jashore

Man dies in Motijheel crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.