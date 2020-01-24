Another fire ravages Mirpur's Chalantika slum
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 10:59 AM BdST
A fire has swept through a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur-7, five months after another blaze gutted over 2,000 shanties in the same settlement.
The fire broke out at around 4:15 am on Friday, according to the fire service.
Later, 15 units of the fire service put out the flames after over an hour's efforts around 5:45 am, said Russel Sikdar, duty officer of the fire service's control room.
But the dumping work at the scene went on for some time afterwards, according to Lima Khanam, another official of the control room.
The fire service has convened a five-strong panel to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
A massive fire raged through the Chalantika slum, stretching from Mirpur's Chalantika intersection to Rupnagar Residential Area, on Aug 16, 2019.
It destroyed almost all of 2,000-2,500 shanties and injured at least four people.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed, five injured as bus overturns in Habiganj
- Another man lynched on suspicion of theft in Jashore
- Another fire ravages Mirpur's Chalantika slum
- Bangladesh Biman plane hijacker Polash acted alone: police probe
- China must seek justice for Rohingya to emerge as a global leader: Yanghee Lee
- World Court ruling breathes new hope into Rohingya - end of persecution
- Government cancels Daily Sangram enlistment for glorifying war criminal
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangladesh tribunal acquits three of charges of hurting religious sentiment in book
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged BSF firing in Naogaon border
Most Read
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2019 literature awards
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- Bangladesh makes ‘insignificant’ gains on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- More vegetables, doctor's visits for Shanghai elderly looking to beat virus