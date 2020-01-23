Man dies after bus hits rickshaw-van in Dhaka's Motijheel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2020 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 11:54 AM BdST
A rickshaw-van puller has died after a bus crashed into his three-wheeler in Dhaka's Motijheel.
The dead man has been identified only as Hiru, 50. He passed away during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 6 am on Thursday, said Motijheel Police Inspector Rafiqul Islam.
Hiru was critically injured when a bus ploughed into the back of the rickshaw-van near the WAPDA building in Motijheel and was rushed to the hospital around 3 am, he added.
But the authorities were not able to identify the bus responsible for the incident.
