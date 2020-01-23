Home > Bangladesh

Government cancels Daily Sangram enlistment for glorifying war criminal

The government has revoked the enlistment of the Daily Sangram over the commemoration of hanged war criminal Quader Molla in a report that glorified him as “a martyr”.

The media enlistment of the newspaper was cancelled on Wednesday because of its “false news headlined Today is the sixth death anniversary of martyr Abdul Quader Molla” on Dec 22 last year, according to a statement.

Now, the newspaper will no longer enjoy any government facilities, including advertisements, the Directorate of Film and Publication said in the statement on Thursday.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Quader Molla, infamously called the “butcher of Mirpur”, was hanged on Dec 12, 2013 for war crimes in 1971.

Sangram is a mouthpiece of the Jamaat.

A sedition case was started against about seven to eight people, including Sangram Editor Abul Asad, news editor Sadat Hossain and chief reporter Ruhul Amin Gazi for mentioning Quader Molla as “a martyr”.

The editor is in jail in the case while the others remain absconding.

