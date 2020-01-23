BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
Naogaon Correspondent,
Published: 23 Jan 2020 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 10:46 PM BdST
India’s Border Security Force or BSF has “apologised” over the deaths of three Bangladeshis in firing by its personnel, the Border Guard Bangladesh says.
The BGB says it “condemned” the killings and called for efforts to stop recurrence of such incidents in a flag meeting at the Naogaon border with BSF personnel on Thursday afternoon.
BGB 16 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Ariful Haque and 159 BSF Battalion Commander Harsha Joshi led their sides in the meeting.
Porsha Police Station OC Shahinul Islam said they had retrieved the body of Mafizul Islam, 35, from the border and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
The BSF told the BGB that the bodies of Ranjit Kumar, 25, and Kamal Hossain, 32, would be sent back in line with the legal procedure, Lt Col Ariful said.
The victims are from Dighipra village of Porsha.
BSF opened fire on them when the trio and their companions were returning from India with smuggled cattle very early in the morning on Thursday, according to officials and locals.
