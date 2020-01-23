Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh makes ‘insignificant’ gains on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 02:55 PM BdST

Bangladesh has gained three places on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The CPI scores 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

The index for the year 2019 was released by the Berlin-based organisation on Thursday.

Bangladesh is ranked 146th among 180 countries in the latest rankings, compared to 149 a year earlier.

The CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, which means 100 is very clean and 0 is most corrupt. Bangladesh, however, did not make any improvement in its score from last year, scoring 26 in the latest report.

Afghanistan is the only country in South Asia whose position is worse than that of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is tied with Iran, Nigeria and Guatemala, among others, with the CPI score of 26.

The TI report indicates a mixed performance by Bangladesh with no improvement in score and an ‘insignificant improvement’ in ranking at a time when the country’s government has sought to reinforce its ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards corruption through various high profile drives.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh gains on corruption index

Man lynched by mob in Jashore

Man dies in Motijheel crash

File photo

BRAC Bank staffer jailed for Tk 11m fraud

PM defends arrest of Baul singer

Don't want to see irregularities: CEC

Photo: Yasin kabir joy

E-passport marks a step forward: PM

2 Bangladeshis die in 'BSF fire'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.