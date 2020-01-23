Bangladesh makes ‘insignificant’ gains on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index

The CPI scores 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

The index for the year 2019 was released by the Berlin-based organisation on Thursday.

Bangladesh is ranked 146th among 180 countries in the latest rankings, compared to 149 a year earlier.

The CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, which means 100 is very clean and 0 is most corrupt. Bangladesh, however, did not make any improvement in its score from last year, scoring 26 in the latest report.

Afghanistan is the only country in South Asia whose position is worse than that of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is tied with Iran, Nigeria and Guatemala, among others, with the CPI score of 26.

The TI report indicates a mixed performance by Bangladesh with no improvement in score and an ‘insignificant improvement’ in ranking at a time when the country’s government has sought to reinforce its ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards corruption through various high profile drives.