HC bans laminated posters over environmental concerns
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 12:29 PM BdST
The High Court has banned the publication and display of laminated posters within the boundaries of the two city corporations ahead of the Dhaka elections in light of its damaging effect on the environment.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman on Wednesday issued an order to this effect along with a rule seeking an explanation as to why the use of laminated posters should not be banned nationwide for elections and other purposes.
The Election Commission, its secretary, the local government ministry's secretary, commerce secretary, health secretary and the executive officers of the two city corporations have been given four weeks to respond to the rule.
It came after two Supreme Court lawyers apprised the court of a report carried by The Daily Star newspaper on the hazardous environmental effects of single-use plastic used for lamination and sought an order accordingly.
