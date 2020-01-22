Don't want to see irregularities in Dhaka polls: CEC
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 05:55 PM BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has called on the law enforcement to ensure that the Dhaka city elections are free from any irregularity or malpractices.
He also warned that any allegation of neglect of duty by the authorities will be dealt with accordingly.
The CEC was addressing a security meeting at the Election Commission's headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the city elections on Feb 1.
He also directed law enforcers to properly dispense with any allegation that comes up in the course of the elections.
"We won't tolerate any negligence. If we receive any complaints, we will look into it and take appropriate action against all involved. There won't be any concessions."
WARNING:
