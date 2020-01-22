Don't want to see irregularities in Dhaka polls: CEC

He also warned that any allegation of neglect of duty by the authorities will be dealt with accordingly.

The CEC was addressing a security meeting at the Election Commission's headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the city elections on Feb 1.

Expressing satisfaction with the atmosphere leading up to the polls, Huda said, "All eyes are on the Dhaka city elections. We are in a difficult position. Everyone is anticipating a festive atmosphere for the elections. We must value that and discharge our duties properly."

He also directed law enforcers to properly dispense with any allegation that comes up in the course of the elections.

"We won't tolerate any negligence. If we receive any complaints, we will look into it and take appropriate action against all involved. There won't be any concessions."