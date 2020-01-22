BRAC Bank executive among two jailed for embezzling Tk 11m
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 11:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 11:22 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced a BRAC Bank executive and a businessman to varying terms in prison for embezzling more than Tk 11 million.
The special judge's court also fined Sukumar Roy, a senior officer at the bank’s headquarters, and Noor Alam Haque Pramanik, the owner of Nafisa Traders nearly the same amount they embezzled.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman delivered the verdict on Wednesday in a case initiated by the Anti-Corruption Commission three years ago with Tejgaon Industrial Police.
The judge sentenced Sukumar to five years in jail and fined him around Tk 7 million.
Noor Alam received a three-year prison sentence and a fine of over Tk 4 million.
Noor Alam was present in court when the verdict was announced.
The judge issued an arrest warrant for Sukumar as he was fugitive, Forkan Mia, a clerk of the court, told bdnews24.com.
The charges against the duo included embezzlement by abusing office.
They transferred three demand drafts and a pay order worth around Tk 12.5 million issued in favour of Unilever Bangladesh Limited to two other accounts instead of depositing the money in the account of the company.
Later, they fled after withdrawing over Tk 11 million from the accounts using cheque and credit card.
More stories
