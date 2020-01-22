3 construction workers die from electrocution in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 01:47 PM BdST
Three construction workers have died from electrocution after coming into contact with a high-voltage live wire on the banks of the Buriganga River in Dhaka.
The incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday, according to Hazaribagh Police OC Ikram Ali.
The dead men have been identified as Jhoru Sheikh, 45, Saiful Islam, 45, and Monjurul Islam, 35.
They were working on erecting the BIWTA's boundary pillars near a field in Barkhaili at the time of the incident.
"Contractors were carrying out piling work for the BIWTA's boundary pillars on the banks of the river. One of the rods used for piling got entangled with a high-voltage electric wire which resulted in the deaths of three workers," said OC Ikra.
Legal action will be taken against those involved with the construction work over the incident, he added.
WARNING:
