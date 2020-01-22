2 Bangladeshis die in alleged BSF fire on Lalmonirhat border

The incident occurred near the Bonchouki BOP camp around 6 am on Wednesday, according to Lt Col Touhidul Alam, captain of Border Guards Bangladesh's Battalion 15.

The dead have been identified as Suruj Mia, 32, a native of Purbo Amjhol village in Lalmonirhat, and his 17-year-old namesake from the same village.

A group of about 10 cattle herders were approaching the Indian border in Daikhaowa when BSF troopers at Paglamari camp opened fire on them, said Touhidul. One of the victims died on the spot while the other passed away after being taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The BGB has written to the BSF in protest against the killings of the two Bangladeshis at the border, said Touhidul. They have also requested a flag meeting between the border forces over the incident.

The bodies have been sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital's morgue for post-mortem examinations, according to the BGB.