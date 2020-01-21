Home > Bangladesh

Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2020 11:02 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 11:02 AM BdST

A rape suspect has died in a so-called shootout with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

The incident took place in Dhanadhin Barua area at 2:15 am on Tuesday, according to ASP Md Kamruzzaman, acting company commander of RAB-1.

The dead man has been identified as 34-year-old Anwar Hossain. He was implicated in 19 cases, including drug trafficking and rape, with Khilkhet police station, said RAB.

“The traffickers opened fire on a RAB patrol team upon their arrival in Barua at night, leading to a retaliation from the elite forces. At one point, the assailants fled the area  and a bullet-ridden man was found on the spot,” said officer Kamruzzaman.

He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Four guns and a ‘huge quantity' of the methamphetamine-based yaba tablets were recovered from the spot, Kamruzzaman said.

