Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77

Ismat Ara Sadique, an Awami League lawmaker from Jashore-6 and a former state minister, has died while undergoing treatment in hospital at the age of 77.

She passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday, said Biplab Barua, the Awami League's office secretary. More to follow