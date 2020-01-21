Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 01:17 PM BdST
Ismat Ara Sadique, an Awami League lawmaker from Jashore-6 and a former state minister, has died while undergoing treatment in hospital at the age of 77.
She passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday, said Biplab Barua, the Awami League's office secretary.
More to follow
