Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2020 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 01:17 PM BdST

Ismat Ara Sadique, an Awami League lawmaker from Jashore-6 and a former state minister, has died while undergoing treatment in hospital at the age of 77.

She passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday, said Biplab Barua, the Awami League's office secretary.

 

More to follow

