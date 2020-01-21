Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 12:59 PM BdST
The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles during the upcoming Dhaka city polls on Feb 1.
No motorcycles will be permitted in electoral areas from 12am on Jan 31 until 6pm on Feb 2.
There will also be a ban on auto-rickshaws, taxicabs, microbuses, jeeps, pickups, buses, trucks and other passenger vehicles between 12 am and 6 pm on Feb 1.
The EC has directed the Road Transport and Highways Division to implement the restrictions.
The ban may, however, be lifted for candidates or their agents and election observers with ID cards, if they manage to secure permission from returning officers.
Restrictions will also be relaxed for private cars (excluding rented cars, taxis and app-based rides) and cars for the benefit of people with disabilities.
The ban will not extend to journalists with accredited identity cards, officials assigned to election duties, members of law enforcement agencies, election observers and officials engaged in providing emergency services such as ambulance, fire service, electricity, gas, post and telecommunication services.
The authorities may ease the ban for the transportation of emergency goods, medicines, food, etc on national highways or ports.
Restrictions will also be relaxed on important roads and highways leading into and out of the city.
The city election is scheduled to start at 8am and run until 4pm.
