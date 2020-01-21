Home > Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Immigrant Day in New York State on Sept 25

  New York Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2020 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 08:15 PM BdST

New York State will observe Bangladeshi Immigrant Day again this year on Sept 25, which marks Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s speech to the United Nations.

State Secretary Alejandra Paulino on Monday published a copy of the proclamation by Governor Andrew Cuomo ahead of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations.

The state senate renewed the resolution when it was placed on Jan 9. It adopted the resolution on Feb 27 last year to recognise the contributions of the Bangladesh-Americans to New York. 

Bishawjit Saha, the CEO and founder of the Muktadhara Foundation in New York who had lobbied for the adoption of the resolution, told bdnews24.com that he was leaving for Dhaka to hand the proclamation to the government.

Sponsored by State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, the resolution stated that more than 10,000 Bangladeshis immigrate to the United States annually.

As of 2014, the total number of Bangladeshi immigrants in the United States was approximately 500,000, with more than half residing in New York, according to the resolution.

It noted that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu gave a speech in Bangla at the UN General Assembly for the first time in history on Sept 25 in 1974.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Abrar murder: Indictment hearing on Jan 30

Ctg airport on carnovirus alert

Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies

No motorcycles on Dhaka voting day

Rape suspect dies in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

110m voters in Bangladesh

HC rule on LPG cylinder price

No fines to renew car papers until Jun 30

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.