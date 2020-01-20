Prothom Alo editor gets bail over death of student
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2020 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 01:22 PM BdST
The High Court has granted four-week bail to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman over the death of school student Nayeemul Abrar.
Rahman will have to surrender to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court at the end of the bail period, where the magistrate court will consider any further appeal for bail.
Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq issued the order on Monday following the hearing of bail appeals by six people, including Rahman.
The judges also ordered the law enforcement agencies not to harass other five people named in the charge-sheet who appealed for bail in advance.
Abrar was electrocuted during an event organised by Prothom Alo’s youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus.
Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine in Dhaka Residential Model College, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo, a magazine published by Rahman.
After the fatal electric shock, Abrar was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.
His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on part of the organisers led to his son’s death.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka court sentences 10 to death over 2001 attack on CPB rally
- Customs officials seize 52 gold bars at Chattogram airport
- HC asks why child rapists shouldn't face capital punishment
- Bangladesh braced for another cold snap this week, says Met Office
- Hearing on Prothom Alo editor’s bail appeal Monday
- Bangla Academy defers launch of Ekushey Book Fair by a day
- Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22
- Man takes his own life after killing four in Moulvibazar
- Rohingya man dies in alleged shootout with BGB in Cox’s Bazar
- Man arrested over rape of 6-year-old girl in Dhaka
Most Read
- Heavy bank borrowings driving Bangladesh economy towards turmoil, warn analysts
- Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22
- 172 Bangladeshis received Indian citizenship in six years: minister
- Bangladesh braced for another cold snap this week, says Met Office
- Dhaka stocks notch biggest gain since 2013 on PM’s steps
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- Govt issues revised schedule for SSC, equivalent exams
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina
- Man takes his own life after killing four in Moulvibazar
- Matin brace fires Bangladesh into Bangabandhu Gold Cup semifinals