No fines to renew vehicle papers, driving licences until Jun 30
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2020 10:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 10:07 PM BdST
The government has formally waived until Jun 30 the fines stipulated by the new Road Transport Act for renewing expired vehicle papers and driving licences.
The Road Transport and Highways Division issued a circular on Monday as agreed with the transporters after a crippling strike in November last year when the new Act came into force.
The papers include fitness certificate, tax token and route permit, according to the circular.
The transport owners and workers launched the strike on Nov 20 last year over nine demands, including amendments to the new law that has introduced harsher punishment for drivers for violations of traffic rules and road crashes.
After a meeting with the transporters later that night, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the law ministry would look into their demands on the new Act while the certain conditions, such as renewal of licences, will be met by June this year.
The authorities will allow the existing licences to be effective until the deadline, the home minister said.
The transporters said they could not apply for papers due to “complexities” such as fines being levied for not paying taxes.
“We want a waiver on fines, not tax,” one of their leaders, Rustam Ali Khan, had said.
