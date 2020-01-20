Magura AL leader Tanjel Hossain dies

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment over complications related to heart disease at Mauga Sadar Hospital around 6am on Monday, said Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of ruling Awami League.

Tanjel was a freedom fighter and a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Magura wing.

Prime Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of Tanjel. She prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and offered her deep condolence to the bereaved family.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has also expressed shock over the death of Tanjel.