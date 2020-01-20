Home > Bangladesh

Magura AL leader Tanjel Hossain dies

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2020 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 01:16 PM BdST

Tanjel Hossain, president of Awami League’s Magura district unit, has died at the age of 70.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment over complications related to heart disease at Mauga Sadar Hospital around 6am on Monday, said Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of ruling Awami League.

Tanjel was a freedom fighter and a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Magura wing.

Prime Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of Tanjel. She prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and offered her deep condolence to the bereaved family.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has also expressed shock over the death of Tanjel.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

52 gold bars seized at Ctg airport

Why shouldn't child rapists hang: HC

Another cold wave likely

Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22

Man takes own life after killing four

Rohingya man dies in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’

6-year-old girl raped in Dhaka

SSC exams deferred

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.