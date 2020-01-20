Home > Bangladesh

HC stays primary school teachers’ recruitment in 14 districts

Published: 20 Jan 2020

The High Court has stayed appointments of assistant teachers for primary schools for six months for breaching recruitment rules in 14 districts.

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder issued the order on Monday following a writ petition filed by 46 candidates challenging the results published on Dec 24.

Lawyer Md Asad Uddin represented the candidates in court while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar stood for the state.

The process of recruitment of qualified candidates from Patuakhali, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Noakhali, Jashore, Satkhira, Tangail, Barguna and Thakurgaon will be suspended for six months following the order.

As per the primary teacher recruitment rules of 2013, 60 percent of teachers will be appointed from female candidates, 20 percent from dependent quota and 20 percent from male candidates, but the rules were not followed, Asad told bdnews24.com.

Earlier on Jan 15, the HC stayed the results of qualified candidates from Nilphamari, Barguna and Bhola for six months over the violation of relevant rules.

It also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain why the results published on Dec 24 should not be declared illegal.

The primary and mass education ministry published the list of 18,147 successful candidates for appointment to its primary schools as assistant teachers on Dec 24.

