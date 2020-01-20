Home > Bangladesh

Four sentenced to death over killing of schoolboy for ransom

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2020 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 05:17 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has sentenced four people to death in connection with the killing of a schoolboy eight years ago for ransom.

Dhaka Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Nazrul Islam handed down the verdict on Monday.

The convicts are Altaf Hossain and his wife Farida, Jamir Ali and Shahjahan.

Three of the accused were present in court during the verdict while Jamir Ali is absconding.

Eighth-grader Kawsar was kidnapped and later choked to death.

More to follow

WARNING:

