Ex-Nandail mayor held in Mymensingh over ‘criticism’ of Bangabandhu birth centenary
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 02:05 PM BdST
Police have arrested former municipality mayor of Nandail in Mymensingh over allegations of a controversial social media post concerning the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Azizul Islam Pikul was taken into custody from his residence in Charani area of the municipality at 9am on Sunday, said Nandail Police Station OC Munsur Ahmed.
Azizul shared an objectionable post on Facebook in regard to the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and politics last Friday, said OC Munsur. Later, local Awami League activists reported the matter to police, he said.
Preparations are underway to start a case against Pikul, said Munsur.
