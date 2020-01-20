Ex-Nandail mayor held in Mymensingh over ‘criticism’ of Bangabandhu birth centenary

Azizul Islam Pikul was taken into custody from his residence in Charani area of the municipality at 9am on Sunday, said Nandail Police Station OC Munsur Ahmed.

Azizul shared an objectionable post on Facebook in regard to the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and politics last Friday, said OC Munsur. Later, local Awami League activists reported the matter to police, he said.

Preparations are underway to start a case against Pikul, said Munsur.