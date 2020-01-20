Home > Bangladesh

Air accident victims to get more in damages as govt clears draft law

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2020 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 07:57 PM BdST

The government has cleared a draft law proposing a rise in compensation for deaths or injuries of air passengers in accidents to $138,544 or Tk 11.7 million each from a little over Tk 2 million.

The airlines will have to pay $5,734 to every passenger for flight delay, $ 1,381 per kilogram for lost or damaged luggage, and $24 per kg for lost or damaged cargo once the law is passed. The rates are $20 now.

Cabinet cleared the draft ‘Carriage by Air (Montreal Convention) Act’ in line with the 1999 convention adopted by the member states of International Civil Aviation Organization or ICAO.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media after it cleared the draft law in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka on Monday.

The legal representatives of a passenger’s properties can share the compensation in case of their death, Anwarul said.

The damages can be claimed through discussions with related airline or insurance firm, or through court, he said.

