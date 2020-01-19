Home > Bangladesh

Man takes his own life after killing four in Moulvibazar

  Moulvibazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 11:33 AM BdST

Police say a man has committed suicide after killing his wife, mother-in-law and two neighbours in a tea garden in Moulvibazar’s Barlekha Upazila.

The incident took place in the Pallartal tea garden in Shahbazpur Union on Sunday, said Faruk Ahmed, superintendent of police in the district. 

“Police are going to visit the crime scene. They have yet to confirm what led to the incident,” he said.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

6-year-old girl raped in Dhaka

SSC exams deferred

Hunger strike continues over polling day

Hunger strike continues over polling day

AL open to voting day change

EC calls emergency meeting

Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott city election

Three die in Jashore car crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.