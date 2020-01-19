Man takes his own life after killing four in Moulvibazar
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 11:33 AM BdST
Police say a man has committed suicide after killing his wife, mother-in-law and two neighbours in a tea garden in Moulvibazar’s Barlekha Upazila.
The incident took place in the Pallartal tea garden in Shahbazpur Union on Sunday, said Faruk Ahmed, superintendent of police in the district.
“Police are going to visit the crime scene. They have yet to confirm what led to the incident,” he said.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man takes his own life after killing four in Moulvibazar
- Rohingya man dies in alleged shootout with BGB in Cox’s Bazar
- Man arrested over rape of 6-year-old girl in Dhaka
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- Dhaka University students continue hunger strike for Dhaka polling day change
- Dhaka University students continue hunger strike for Dhaka polling day change
- Awami League open to a change in Dhaka voting day, says Quader
- EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
Most Read
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls
- Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
- Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death