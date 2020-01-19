Man arrested over rape of 6-year-old girl in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 12:16 AM BdST
A man has been arrested on charges of raping a 6-year-old girl at Shajahanpur in Dhaka.
Police arrested ‘Mujibur’, 53, after the incident on Friday night.
The accused gave a confessional statement to a court on Saturday, Shajahanpur Police Station OC Shahidul Haque said.
The girl was alone at home as the mother was selling winter cakes on the street while the father was out for work.
Mujibur and the girl’s father are both caretakers of the house.
Her mother said the girl told her about the rape when she asked her daughter why she was crying.
The child was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and her mother started a case.
“We arrested Mujibur shortly afterwards,” Shahidul said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- Dhaka University students continue hunger strike for Dhaka polling day change
- Dhaka University students continue hunger strike for Dhaka polling day change
- Awami League open to a change in Dhaka voting day, says Quader
- EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott Dhaka polls on Puja day
- AL not opposed to a change of Dhaka voting day: Quader
- Eight injured as two launches collide on Meghna
Most Read
- Rajshahi beat Khulna by 21 runs to clinch Bangabandhu BPL
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
- Russia: Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- A common charger for all phones? The European Union is on the case
- Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris