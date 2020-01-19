Man arrested over rape of 6-year-old girl in Dhaka

Police arrested ‘Mujibur’, 53, after the incident on Friday night.

The accused gave a confessional statement to a court on Saturday, Shajahanpur Police Station OC Shahidul Haque said.

The girl was alone at home as the mother was selling winter cakes on the street while the father was out for work.

Mujibur and the girl’s father are both caretakers of the house.

Her mother said the girl told her about the rape when she asked her daughter why she was crying.

The child was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and her mother started a case.

“We arrested Mujibur shortly afterwards,” Shahidul said.