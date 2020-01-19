Hearing on Prothom Alo editor’s bail appeal Monday

Abrar was electrocuted during an event organised by the newspaper’s youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus.

Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq set the date after an initial hearing on the petitions. Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam represented them in court.

The five others who filed bail petitions are Anisul Hoque, associate editor of the newspaper, Mahitul Alam, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo, Kabir Bakul, the head of events and activation of Kishor Alo, and Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik, assistants of events and activation of Kishor Alo.

A Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant for Matiur Rahman, Anisul Hoque and eight others over the death of Abrar on Thursday.

Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo, a magazine published by Matiur Rahman.

After the fatal electric shock, Abrar was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.

His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on part of the organisers led to his son’s death.