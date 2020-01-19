Home > Bangladesh

Hearing on Prothom Alo editor’s bail appeal Monday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 05:32 PM BdST

The High Court will hear bail pleas from Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and five others further on Jan 21 in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Abrar Rahat

Abrar was electrocuted during an event organised by the newspaper’s youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus. 

Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq set the date after an initial hearing on the petitions. Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam represented them in court.

The five others who filed bail petitions are Anisul Hoque, associate editor of the newspaper, Mahitul Alam, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo, Kabir Bakul, the head of events and activation of Kishor Alo, and Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik, assistants of events and activation of Kishor Alo.

A Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant for Matiur Rahman, Anisul Hoque and eight others over the death of Abrar on Thursday.

Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo, a magazine published by Matiur Rahman.

After the fatal electric shock, Abrar was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.

His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on part of the organisers led to his son’s death.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22

Man takes own life after killing four

Rohingya man dies in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’

6-year-old girl raped in Dhaka

SSC exams deferred

Hunger strike continues over polling day

Hunger strike continues over polling day

AL open to voting day change

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.