Customs officials seize 52 gold bars at Chattogram airport

The gold bars were found in a flight which arrived from Dubai around 8:45 am on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner Md Riadul Islam of the customs authority.

“Based on a tip-off, customs officials conducted a search of the plane immediately after it landed. We suspect that a passenger dropped the package of during the search."

The gold bars have an estimated market of value of Tk 6 million and weighed 6.08kg, according to the authorities.

A case has been started over the matter, Riadul told bdnews24.com.