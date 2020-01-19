Customs officials seize 52 gold bars at Chattogram airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 11:17 PM BdST
The authorities have recovered 52 gold bars from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at Chattogram airport.
The gold bars were found in a flight which arrived from Dubai around 8:45 am on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner Md Riadul Islam of the customs authority.
“Based on a tip-off, customs officials conducted a search of the plane immediately after it landed. We suspect that a passenger dropped the package of during the search."
The gold bars have an estimated market of value of Tk 6 million and weighed 6.08kg, according to the authorities.
A case has been started over the matter, Riadul told bdnews24.com.
