Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST

The distribution of electronic passports or e-passports is set to begin on Jan 22.

The Department of Immigration and Passports will initially distribute e-passports form its Agargaon, Uttara and Jatrabari offices in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to launch e-passport distribution at an event scheduled to be held at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said at a media briefing on Sunday. 

The president and the prime minister of Bangladesh will receive e-passports first, he said, adding that anyone can apply for e-passports.

 

More to follow

