Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22

The Department of Immigration and Passports will initially distribute e-passports form its Agargaon, Uttara and Jatrabari offices in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to launch e-passport distribution at an event scheduled to be held at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said at a media briefing on Sunday.

The president and the prime minister of Bangladesh will receive e-passports first, he said, adding that anyone can apply for e-passports.

More to follow