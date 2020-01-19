Bangladesh braced for another cold snap this week, says Met Office

Light rainfall in a few districts brought a slight drop in the temperature on Sunday but the Met Office predicts that the mercury is likely to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in northern Bangladesh at the end of the week.

The lowest temperature in the country on Sunday was recorded at 12 degrees Celcius in Sreemangal. The mercury was 16.4 degrees Celcius in Dhaka.

Rajshahi saw 2mm of rains while Gaibandha also experienced a wet spell.

"A cold wave is likely to sweep over the northern districts from Wednesday. Night temperature may drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celcius across the country," said Meteoroligist Aftab Uddin.

But the intensity of the cold is likely to wane by the time the Dhaka city elections begin on Feb 1, according to Aftab.

"The cold spell may grip northern Bangladesh between Jan 21 and 23 but the temperature will rise again from Jan 28. But there's no threat of bad weather at the start of February."