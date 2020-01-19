Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh braced for another cold snap this week, says Met Office

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 09:39 PM BdST

Bangladesh is destined for another cold snap this week just as the temperature began to climb in the middle of January.

Light rainfall in a few districts brought a slight drop in the temperature on Sunday but the Met Office predicts that the mercury is likely to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in northern Bangladesh at the end of the week.

The lowest temperature in the country on Sunday was recorded at 12 degrees Celcius in Sreemangal. The mercury was 16.4 degrees Celcius in Dhaka.

Rajshahi saw 2mm of rains while Gaibandha also experienced a wet spell.

"A cold wave is likely to sweep over the northern districts from Wednesday. Night temperature may drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celcius across the country," said Meteoroligist Aftab Uddin.

But the intensity of the cold is likely to wane by the time the Dhaka city elections begin on Feb 1, according to Aftab.

"The cold spell may grip northern Bangladesh between Jan 21 and 23 but the temperature will rise again from Jan 28. But there's no threat of bad weather at the start of February."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Another cold wave likely

Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22

Man takes own life after killing four

Rohingya man dies in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’

6-year-old girl raped in Dhaka

SSC exams deferred

Hunger strike continues over polling day

Hunger strike continues over polling day

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.