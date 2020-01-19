Home > Bangladesh

Bangla Academy defers launch of Ekushey Book Fair by a day

  Staff Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 05:27 PM BdST

Bangla Academy has deferred the launch of Ekushey Book Fair to Feb 2 from Feb 1, due to the rescheduled mayoral polls in Dhaka.

The decision came on Sunday, a day after the Election Commission rescheduled the polls to Feb 1 from Jan 30 amid student protests and legal petitions over the original date.
 
A group of students took to the streets and some went on hunger strike to protest the original voting date that was coinciding with Saraswati Puja, a Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess of knowledge.

