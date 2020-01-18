Home > Bangladesh

SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jan 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 08:25 PM BdST

The government has deferred SSC and equivalent exams paving way for a new date of elections to the Dhaka city corporations.

The tests will start on Feb 3 instead of Feb 1, Education Minister Dipu Moni told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The new test schedule will be announced on Sunday, she said.

“The exams have been deferred for the vote,” Abul Khair, a spokesman for the ministry,  said.

The announcement came when an emergency meeting was underway at the Election Commission in the capital amid protests and calls from different quarters for a reschedule because of Saraswati Puja.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

SSC exams deferred

Hunger strike continues over polling day

Hunger strike continues over polling day

AL open to voting day change

EC calls emergency meeting

Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott city election

Three die in Jashore car crash

No objection to change of voting day: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.