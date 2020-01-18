SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote 

The tests will start on Feb 3 instead of Feb 1, Education Minister Dipu Moni told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The new test schedule will be announced on Sunday, she said.

“The exams have been deferred for the vote,” Abul Khair, a spokesman for the ministry, said.

The announcement came when an emergency meeting was underway at the Election Commission in the capital amid protests and calls from different quarters for a reschedule because of Saraswati Puja.