SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 08:25 PM BdST
The government has deferred SSC and equivalent exams paving way for a new date of elections to the Dhaka city corporations.
The tests will start on Feb 3 instead of Feb 1, Education Minister Dipu Moni told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The new test schedule will be announced on Sunday, she said.
“The exams have been deferred for the vote,” Abul Khair, a spokesman for the ministry, said.
The announcement came when an emergency meeting was underway at the Election Commission in the capital amid protests and calls from different quarters for a reschedule because of Saraswati Puja.
