EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jan 2020 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 04:03 PM BdST

The Election Commission has called an emergency meeting amid a growing clamour for the Dhaka city elections to be rescheduled because of Saraswati Puja.

The meeting will be held at the commission's headquarters from 4pm on Saturday. Election commissioners along with the returning officers for Dhaka North and South city corporations have been asked to attend the meeting.

Addressing the matter, Abdul Baten, the returning officer for Dhaka South, said, "An emergency meeting will be held in the afternoon. I have been asked to be there."

But he did not disclose anything about the meeting's agenda.

EC officials will together decide on whether to defer or bring forward the voting day for the Dhaka elections, said Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam.

Asked about a change of election date, he said, "Students have launched a movement to demand the rescheduling of the elections on Jan 30 as it coincides with Saraswati Puja."

"It's one thing to have the opportunity to reschedule the election but we also have to consider whether it's possible to do so or not. A decision will be made after taking the overall situation into account. But if the court orders us to reschedule the elections then we have to oblige."

