EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2020 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 08:34 PM BdST
The Election Commission has finally changed the date of elections to the two city corporations in Dhaka following days of protests and calls from different quarters for a reschedule because of Saraswati Puja.
The polls will now be held on Feb 1 instead of Jan 30, the commission announced after an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda at its headquarters in the capital on Saturday.
After the EC on Dec 22 last year announced the schedule with Jan 30 as the voting day, the announcement was met with opposition from the Puja Udjapon Parishad and the Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council as the voting day overlapped with the Puja, slated for Jan 29 and 30 in the Bangladesh calendar.
The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU also urged the EC to shift the vote but the calls went unheeded.
Lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh later moved the High Court seeking a stay on the elections but the court turned down the writ petition.
Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP also said they had no objection to changing the date.
