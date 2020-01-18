EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja

The polls will now be held on Feb 1 instead of Jan 30, the commission announced after an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda at its headquarters in the capital on Saturday.

After the EC on Dec 22 last year announced the schedule with Jan 30 as the voting day, the announcement was met with opposition from the Puja Udjapon Parishad and the Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council as the voting day overlapped with the Puja, slated for Jan 29 and 30 in the Bangladesh calendar.

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU also urged the EC to shift the vote but the calls went unheeded.

Lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh later moved the High Court seeking a stay on the elections but the court turned down the writ petition.

Meanwhile, a group of Dhaka University students went on hunger strike demanding a change in the polling date while a platform of Hindus in Bangladesh threatened that they will boycott the elections if it is held on the day of the Puja.

Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP also said they had no objection to changing the date.