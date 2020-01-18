Dhaka University students continue hunger strike for Dhaka polling day change

As many as 12 protesters were being given saline at the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Saturday.

Another student, Avidas Pritom of marketing department, was hospitalised when he fell ill.

A number of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists and leaders of Dhaka University Students’ Union and the hall unions joined the demonstration.

Several teachers and leaders of Bangladesh Hindu, Buudhist, Christian Unity Council also came to announce solidarity with the protesters.

“We will continue the hunger strike here until Jan 30 if the Election Commission does not change its communal decision”, said Arnob Hore, one of the protester who were being given saline.

Jagannath Hall Students’ Union Vice-President Utpal Biswas, a key organiser of the protests, said many of the demonstrators fell sick due to starvation but refused to go to hospital.

The demonstrators started the strike last Thursday demanding that the Election Commission shift the vote from Jan 30 as it coincides with the Puja.

The goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and learning, Saraswati is most revered by Hindu students and artistes, among others.

Jagannath Hall, which houses Hindu students, organises Saraswati Puja along with other higher educational institutions across the country.

It is under the Dhaka South City Corporation. Several institutions under Dhaka South and North city corporations organise Saraswati Puja and are also used as polling stations.

The Jagannath Hall students had earlier sent a letter to the returning officer. Joined by a group of teachers, DUCSU had also organised demonstrations urging the EC to shift the vote.

Ashok Kumar Ghosh, a lawyer had moved the High Court but the verdict went it favour of the EC’s plans. He later filed a petition at the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the High Court judgment.

As both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP said they had no objection to changing the date, the commission called an emergency meeting on Saturday evening.