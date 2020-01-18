3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
Three members of a family have died after a car veered out of control and crashed into a wall in Jashore city.
Three others were injured in the crash which took place around 12:30 am on Saturday while the family were out on a ride in the city, said Kotwali Police Inspector Tasnim Ahmed.
The dead were identified as Tanima Yasmin Piasha, 25, her sister Tanzila Yasmin, 28, and their sister-in-law Afroza Tabassum, 26.
Piasha's husband Shafiqul Islam Jyoti and his friends 'Hridoy', 28, and Shahin Hasan, 23, were injured in the accident. But they are out of immediate danger, according to the police.
According to Inspector Tasnim, the crash victims went out for a ride in the city after seeing the decorative lighting which covered Jyoti's house to mark his marriage to Piasha. But the car swerved out of control before hitting an electric pole and the boundary of a house near the Biman office intersection in the city, killing three people on the spot.
Informed of the incident, police rushed to the scene and rescued the survivors, who were admitted to Jashore Sadar Hospital. The three bodies have been sent to the hospital's morgue for post-mortem.
"Jyoti was driving recklessly while intoxicated and has been detained over the incident," said Inspector Tasnim.
