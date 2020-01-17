Government to appoint counsellors to work on students’ mental health: Dipu Moni

The education minister revealed the plan at a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday educational atmosphere and security of the students.



“The students are always in trauma. They need to deal with their parents, neighbours, and friends on top of handling the stress of getting good grades. They experience many incidents and violence as well,” Dipu Moni said.



“It creates trauma among children and adolescents. If we are unable to address them properly, severe problems will arise. The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] has given utmost importance to this matter. That is why we are trying this,” she said, explaining the plan.



At first, two counsellors will be appointed in each Upazilla if possible, she said.



Later, a female counsellor and a male one will be appointed to each institution to work on the mental health of the students, according to her.



“We are far ahead in education. The challenge is now to ensure quality education,” she added.



Dipu Moni also advised girls to be courageous to prevent sexual harassment.



“Silence about small incidents emboldens the criminals to commit big crimes,” she alerted the girls.