Bangladesh sees no dengue patient hospitalised in a day for first time in nine months
Staff correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2020 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 01:17 AM BdST
There has not been a single day when a dengue patient was not hospitalised in Bangladesh in the past nine months. But in a break, no patient with the mosquito-borne fever has been admitted to any hospital of the country in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.
Ayesha Akter, an assistant director of Directorate General of Health Services, confirmed the information.
The hospitals had admitted dengue patients every single day since Apr 26, 2019.
After the first dengue outbreak in 2000, the number of deaths and patients shattered all records last year with Dhaka as the epicentre.
The hospitals have struggled to keep up with the pressure since the start of monsoon.
Many people took treatment lying on the floors of government hospitals as the beds were already filled up and the seats unavailable in the private hospitals.
In this situation, the two city corporations of Dhaka took many initiatives following criticisms for its failure to eliminate the mosquito, Aedes aegypti, that carries dengue virus. Another type of Aedes mosquito was blamed for the spread of the virus outside Dhaka.
The government has confirmed reports of at least 150 deaths from dengue in 2019, though the hospitals and doctors across different parts of the country reported more fatal dengue cases.
The number of dengue patients hospitalised last year crossed 100,000.
The outbreak eased during winter, but continued until the first half of January.
As many as 152 dengue patients have been hospitalised to date this month.
The hospitals in Dhaka and other divisions were treating 26 people for dengue on Thursday morning.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh sees no dengue patient hospitalised in a day for first time in nine months
- Court issues arrest order for Prothom Alo editor, 9 others over student's death
- Mayoral candidate Atiqul backs calls for deferring city election
- Three get death for murder of schoolboy in Gaibandha
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 25
- Petitioners move SC seeking stay on Dhaka city polls
- Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay
- EC firm to hold Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as protests rage on campus
- Man flees after strangling wife, daughter in Mymensingh, police say
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Court issues arrest order for Prothom Alo editor, 9 others over student's death
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- US House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate, approving managers
- Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay