Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh sees no dengue patient hospitalised in a day for first time in nine months

  Staff correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2020 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 01:17 AM BdST

There has not been a single day when a dengue patient was not hospitalised in Bangladesh in the past nine months. But in a break, no patient with the mosquito-borne fever has been admitted to any hospital of the country in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Ayesha Akter, an assistant director of Directorate General of Health Services, confirmed the information.

The hospitals had admitted dengue patients every single day since Apr 26, 2019.

After the first dengue outbreak in 2000, the number of deaths and patients shattered all records last year with Dhaka as the epicentre.

The hospitals have struggled to keep up with the pressure since the start of monsoon.

Many people took treatment lying on the floors of government hospitals as the beds were already filled up and the seats unavailable in the private hospitals.

In this situation, the two city corporations of Dhaka took many initiatives following criticisms for its failure to eliminate the mosquito, Aedes aegypti, that carries dengue virus. Another type of Aedes mosquito was blamed for the spread of the virus outside Dhaka.

The government has confirmed reports of at least 150 deaths from dengue in 2019, though the hospitals and doctors across different parts of the country reported more fatal dengue cases.

The number of dengue patients hospitalised last year crossed 100,000.

The outbreak eased during winter, but continued until the first half of January.

As many as 152 dengue patients have been hospitalised to date this month.

The hospitals in Dhaka and other divisions were treating 26 people for dengue on Thursday morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Arrest order for Prothom Alo editor

Dengue-free day after 9 months

Atiqul suggests deferring city election

SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month

Ashiqur Rahman Shamya

3 to die for murder in Gaibandha

New appeal to defer Dhaka voting day

Garment workers block Shyamoli road

EC firm on Dhaka vote date

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.