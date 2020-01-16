Three get death for murder of schoolboy in Gaibandha
A Gaibandha court has handed down the death penalty to three people for the murder of a school student after his abduction in 2015.
District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhowmik announced the verdict on Thursday.
The court also jailed eight other suspects in the case for five years in jail and imposed a Tk 100,000 fine on each of them with an additional six-month prison term in the event of a failure to pay it.
Ashiqur Rahman Shamya, 14, the son of local Awami League leader and the mayor of Gobindagang municipality Mayor Ataur Rahman Sarkar, was kidnapped on Sept 24, 2015. A day later, police recovered the ninth-grader’s body with his hands and feet tied up.
